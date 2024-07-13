Advisory Services Network LLC Reduces Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Advisory Services Network LLC decreased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 89,875 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,994 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises 1.0% of Advisory Services Network LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $43,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 180.1% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 902 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,860 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 153.2% during the 4th quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 5,756 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,786 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,172,000 after buying an additional 3,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 3,634 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $585.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $555.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $610.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $530.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $515.64.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 2.7 %

META stock opened at $498.87 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.38 and a twelve month high of $542.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.65, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $492.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $466.00.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.39. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The business had revenue of $36.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.28 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.49%.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.59, for a total value of $291,675.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,853,183.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 8,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total value of $4,223,529.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,190,573. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.59, for a total transaction of $291,675.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,813 shares in the company, valued at $18,853,183.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 294,278 shares of company stock worth $146,060,559. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

