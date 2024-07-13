Advisory Services Network LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Advisory Services Network LLC cut its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,488 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 9,820 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $3,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 16,891 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,703 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 55,656,836 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,369,312,000 after purchasing an additional 976,592 shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 2,917,913 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $124,216,000 after purchasing an additional 211,608 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1,823.1% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 249,885 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $11,750,000 after purchasing an additional 236,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345,917 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $14,726,000 after buying an additional 20,894 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 43,900 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.08, for a total transaction of $2,242,412.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,331,577.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total transaction of $2,859,450.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 164,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,529,843.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 43,900 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.08, for a total value of $2,242,412.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,331,577.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 445,667 shares of company stock valued at $22,755,070 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

FCX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.50 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. HSBC increased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.93.

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $51.28 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.77 and a 200-day moving average of $45.73. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.83 and a 52-week high of $55.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.38, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.92.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 6.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 26.55%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

