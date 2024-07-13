Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 116 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Advisory Services Network LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,838 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $222.00 to $218.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective (down previously from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded Honeywell International to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.63.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $215.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $207.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.88 and a 1-year high of $218.36.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.03 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 15.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total transaction of $5,812,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 203,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,507,899.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total value of $4,866,849.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,709,231.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total value of $5,812,860.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 203,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,507,899.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

