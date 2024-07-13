Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 15,477 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Advisory Services Network LLC decreased its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 27.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,477 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connectus Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 274,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,512,000 after buying an additional 68,270 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 77,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,768,000 after acquiring an additional 22,481 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 302.9% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 63,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,338,000 after purchasing an additional 47,516 shares during the period. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 8,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of SGOV stock opened at $100.50 on Friday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.04 and a twelve month high of $100.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.50.

