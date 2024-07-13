Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 659 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Advisory Services Network LLC cut its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 659 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $13,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the first quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 290,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,979,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 34,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 39,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,247,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 11.1% during the first quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 1,122,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,643,000 after buying an additional 111,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% in the first quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 108,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,097,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

JNJ opened at $149.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $147.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.50. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $143.13 and a 12-month high of $175.97.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 45.26% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The firm had revenue of $21.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. HSBC upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.07.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

