Advisory Services Network LLC Trims Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Advisory Services Network LLC lessened its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,507 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $3,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 16.2% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 10.2% in the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 5,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 343,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biechele Royce Advisors lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 4.3% in the first quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 173,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,516,000 after acquiring an additional 7,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SCHW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Joseph R. Martinetto sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total value of $3,045,690.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,933,353.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total value of $705,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 574,257 shares in the company, valued at $45,027,491.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Joseph R. Martinetto sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total value of $3,045,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,933,353.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 658,663 shares of company stock worth $48,997,146. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:SCHW opened at $75.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.18. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $48.66 and a one year high of $79.49. The firm has a market cap of $133.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.99.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 26.14%. Equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.84%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

