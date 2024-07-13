Advisory Services Network LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Advisory Services Network LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,180 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $3,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stone Point Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 30,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Boyd Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 105,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,410,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 70,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after buying an additional 4,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $47,000.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $50.49 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.37. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.14 and a 1-year high of $51.15.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.