ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Short Interest Update

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 96.4% from the June 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

ageas SA/NV Stock Performance

ageas SA/NV Increases Dividend

ageas SA/NV stock opened at $47.88 on Friday. ageas SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $37.91 and a fifty-two week high of $52.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.21 and its 200-day moving average is $45.35.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a dividend of $1.3185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. This is an increase from ageas SA/NV’s previous dividend of $1.12.

About ageas SA/NV

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business. It operates in five segments: Belgium, Europe, Asia, Reinsurance, and General Account. The company offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products. It provides life insurance products include risks related to the life and death of individuals; and non-life insurance products comprise accident and health, motor, fire, and other property insurance products, as well as insurance services for other damages to property.

