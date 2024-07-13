AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) Short Interest Up 103.7% in June

AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,700 shares, an increase of 103.7% from the June 15th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Desjardins upped their target price on AGF Management from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Get AGF Management alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on AGF Management

AGF Management Stock Up 2.1 %

AGF Management Company Profile

AGF Management stock opened at $6.23 on Friday. AGF Management has a 52 week low of $4.73 and a 52 week high of $6.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.90.

(Get Free Report)

AGF Management Limited is one of Canada's premier investment management companies with offices across Canada and subsidiaries around the world. 2007 marks AGF's 50th anniversary ofproviding Canadians with innovative investment solutions across the wealth continuum. AGF's products and services include a diversified family of more than 50 mutual funds, the evolutionary AGF Elements portfolios, the Harmony asset management program, AGF Private Investment Management, Institutional Account Services and AGF Trust GICs, loans and mortgages.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AGF Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGF Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.