Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Hsbc Global Res

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Hsbc Global Res to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, HSBC downgraded shares of Air France-KLM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Air France-KLM Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:AFLYY opened at $0.84 on Friday. Air France-KLM has a 1 year low of $0.83 and a 1 year high of $1.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.17.

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter. Air France-KLM had a negative return on equity of 53.38% and a net margin of 2.47%. Analysts expect that Air France-KLM will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Air France-KLM

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services and aeronautical maintenance in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airframe maintenance, Engine Maintenance, and Component Support.

