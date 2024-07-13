Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Hsbc Global Res

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Hsbc Global Res to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
Separately, HSBC downgraded shares of Air France-KLM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.
Read Our Latest Report on AFLYY
Air France-KLM Trading Down 1.8 %
Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter. Air France-KLM had a negative return on equity of 53.38% and a net margin of 2.47%. Analysts expect that Air France-KLM will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Air France-KLM
Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services and aeronautical maintenance in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airframe maintenance, Engine Maintenance, and Component Support.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Air France-KLM
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
Receive News & Ratings for Air France-KLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air France-KLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.