Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Purchased by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL now owns 2,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Werlinich Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Werlinich Asset Management LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on APD. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 29th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $291.43.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

APD opened at $261.34 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $263.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $58.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.81. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.24 and a 1-year high of $307.71.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 20.32%. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.74 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 63.90%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.