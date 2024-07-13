Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Given New $305.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $280.00 to $305.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on APD. Bank of America upped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $294.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $291.43.

Shares of APD opened at $261.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.81. Air Products and Chemicals has a 1 year low of $212.24 and a 1 year high of $307.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $263.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 20.32%. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.90%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 19.9% during the second quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 2,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.6% during the second quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.0% during the second quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 16.2% during the second quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,545,000 after acquiring an additional 6,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.3% during the second quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

