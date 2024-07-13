Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY) Short Interest Update

Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 90.0% from the June 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Ajinomoto Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of Ajinomoto stock opened at $39.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.64. Ajinomoto has a 52-week low of $34.34 and a 52-week high of $42.71. The firm has a market cap of $20.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.45 and a beta of 0.09.

Get Ajinomoto alerts:

Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Ajinomoto had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter.

Ajinomoto Company Profile

Ajinomoto Co, Inc engages in the seasonings and foods, frozen foods, and healthcare and other businesses in Japan and internationally. The Seasonings and Foods segment offers sauces and flavored seasoning products under the AJI-NO-MOTO, HON-DASHI, Cook Do, Ajinomoto KK Consommé, Pure Select Mayonnaise, Ros Dee, Masako, Aji-ngon, Sazón, Sajiku, and CRISPY FRY names; and solutions and ingredients for foodservice and processed food manufacturers, processed foods, and restaurants, as well as industrial, retail, and other applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ajinomoto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ajinomoto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.