Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 95,900 shares, an increase of 195.1% from the June 15th total of 32,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 458,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Akzo Nobel Price Performance

Shares of AKZOY opened at $21.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.06. Akzo Nobel has a fifty-two week low of $20.05 and a fifty-two week high of $29.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.71. The company has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.30.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter. Akzo Nobel had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 4.15%. Research analysts predict that Akzo Nobel will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Akzo Nobel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st.

Akzo Nobel N.V. engages in the production and sale of paints and coatings worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings.

