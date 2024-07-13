Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Shares Gap Down to $37.07

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $37.07, but opened at $35.74. Alaska Air Group shares last traded at $36.16, with a volume of 439,682 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Alaska Air Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.91.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALK

Alaska Air Group Stock Up 1.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.60.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.17. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.62) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALK. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 366,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,594,000 after purchasing an additional 142,310 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 27.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 147,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,466,000 after acquiring an additional 32,019 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,554,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $94,712,000 after acquiring an additional 358,749 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,461,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $536,225,000 after purchasing an additional 47,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 215.8% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 761 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

About Alaska Air Group

(Get Free Report)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.