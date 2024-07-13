Albertsons Companies, Inc. (ACI) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 26th

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 11th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th.

Albertsons Companies has raised its dividend by an average of 68.7% annually over the last three years. Albertsons Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 18.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Albertsons Companies to earn $2.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.1%.

Albertsons Companies stock opened at $19.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. Albertsons Companies has a 1-year low of $19.33 and a 1-year high of $23.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.92. The company has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.49.

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The company had revenue of $18.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.40 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 68.02%. Research analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 24,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total value of $493,086.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,016,877.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Anuj Dhanda sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $2,035,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 365,297 shares in the company, valued at $7,433,793.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 24,362 shares of Albertsons Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total transaction of $493,086.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,877.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ACI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital upgraded Albertsons Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.25 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.45.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

