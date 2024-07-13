Albion Enterprise VCT (AAEV) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 1st

Albion Enterprise VCT (LON:AAEV – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 3.14 ($0.04) per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Albion Enterprise VCT Stock Performance

AAEV opened at GBX 123.50 ($1.58) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £124.09 million, a P/E ratio of 6,175.00 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 119.71 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 117.82. Albion Enterprise VCT has a 1-year low of GBX 113 ($1.45) and a 1-year high of GBX 124 ($1.59).

About Albion Enterprise VCT

Albion Enterprise VCT PLC is a venture capital trust specializing in early and growth stage investments. It seeks to invest in the information technology, software, pharmaceutical services, leisure sector, healthcare technology and fintech sector related companies. It does not invest in companies that deal in property or shares and securities, banking and agriculture.

