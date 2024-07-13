Albion Enterprise VCT (AAEV) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 1st

Albion Enterprise VCT (LON:AAEV – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 3.14 ($0.04) per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Albion Enterprise VCT Stock Performance
AAEV opened at GBX 123.50 ($1.58) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £124.09 million, a P/E ratio of 6,175.00 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 119.71 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 117.82. Albion Enterprise VCT has a 1-year low of GBX 113 ($1.45) and a 1-year high of GBX 124 ($1.59).
About Albion Enterprise VCT
