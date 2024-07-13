Ald S.A. (OTCMKTS:ALLDF) Short Interest Down 43.9% in June

Ald S.A. (OTCMKTS:ALLDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,900 shares, a decline of 43.9% from the June 15th total of 58,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

ALD Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ALLDF opened at $6.57 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.66. ALD has a twelve month low of $6.19 and a twelve month high of $9.05.

About ALD

ALD SA provides service leasing and vehicle fleet management services. Its products and services include full service leasing, fleet management, outsourcing solutions, and sale and lease back; fleet consultancy; and tools and services for fleet managers and drivers. The company is also involved in trading used cars and light commercial vehicles, and the retail sale of vehicles.

