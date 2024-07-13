Ald S.A. (OTCMKTS:ALLDF) Short Interest Down 43.9% in June

Ald S.A. (OTCMKTS:ALLDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,900 shares, a decline of 43.9% from the June 15th total of 58,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
ALD Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:ALLDF opened at $6.57 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.66. ALD has a twelve month low of $6.19 and a twelve month high of $9.05.
About ALD
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ALD
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
Receive News & Ratings for ALD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.