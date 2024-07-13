Alfa S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF) Short Interest Up 71.7% in June

Alfa S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,507,400 shares, a growth of 71.7% from the June 15th total of 2,625,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,325.7 days.
Alfa Stock Performance
ALFFF stock opened at $0.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.73. Alfa has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $0.81.
About Alfa
