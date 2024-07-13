Alfa S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF) Short Interest Up 71.7% in June

Alfa S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,507,400 shares, a growth of 71.7% from the June 15th total of 2,625,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,325.7 days.

Alfa Stock Performance

ALFFF stock opened at $0.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.73. Alfa has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $0.81.

About Alfa

Alfa SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petrochemical and synthetic fiber and refrigerated food businesses in Mexico. It operates through two segments, Alpek and Sigma. The company manufactures petrochemical and synthetic fiber products, including purified terephtalic acid, polyethylene terephthalate (PET), recycled PET, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, chemical specialties, and industrial chemicals.

