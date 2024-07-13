Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGNPF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGNPFGet Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, a growth of 46.0% from the June 15th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:AGNPF opened at $0.09 on Friday. Algernon Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.08.

About Algernon Pharmaceuticals

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical development company. It focuses on the areas of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, chronic kidney disease, inflammatory bowel disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, chronic cough, pancreatic and small cell lung cancer, and acute lung injury in Canada and Australia.

