Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGNPF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGNPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, a growth of 46.0% from the June 15th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:AGNPF opened at $0.09 on Friday. Algernon Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.08.
About Algernon Pharmaceuticals
