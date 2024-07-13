Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Shares Gap Up to $2.39

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.39, but opened at $2.53. Allogene Therapeutics shares last traded at $2.52, with a volume of 309,471 shares trading hands.

ALLO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $4.40 to $4.60 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.95.

The stock has a market cap of $576.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.45.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 223,139.98% and a negative return on equity of 50.81%. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.68) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Franz B. Humer sold 11,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total value of $26,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 255,253 shares in the company, valued at $597,292.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Franz B. Humer sold 11,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total value of $26,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 255,253 shares in the company, valued at $597,292.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arie Belldegrun purchased 1,724,137 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.90 per share, with a total value of $4,999,997.30. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,724,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,999,997.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLO. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $34,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, RPO LLC acquired a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL).

