ALPS Level Four Large Cap Growth Active ETF (NASDAQ:LGRO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ALPS Level Four Large Cap Growth Active ETF (NASDAQ:LGRO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 733.3% from the June 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.
ALPS Level Four Large Cap Growth Active ETF Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of LGRO stock opened at $31.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.71 and its 200 day moving average is $29.69. The firm has a market cap of $84.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44 and a beta of 1.29. ALPS Level Four Large Cap Growth Active ETF has a 52-week low of $22.99 and a 52-week high of $32.08.
ALPS Level Four Large Cap Growth Active ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were issued a $0.0307 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%.
ALPS Level Four Large Cap Growth Active ETF Company Profile
The Level Four Large Cap Growth Active ETF (LGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US large cap stocks. Holdings are managed based on quantitative analysis and fundamental research, selecting those companies perceived to have favorable growth potential within their market sector.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ALPS Level Four Large Cap Growth Active ETF
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
Receive News & Ratings for ALPS Level Four Large Cap Growth Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS Level Four Large Cap Growth Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.