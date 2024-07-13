ALPS Level Four Large Cap Growth Active ETF (NASDAQ:LGRO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ALPS Level Four Large Cap Growth Active ETF (NASDAQ:LGRO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 733.3% from the June 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

ALPS Level Four Large Cap Growth Active ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of LGRO stock opened at $31.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.71 and its 200 day moving average is $29.69. The firm has a market cap of $84.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44 and a beta of 1.29. ALPS Level Four Large Cap Growth Active ETF has a 52-week low of $22.99 and a 52-week high of $32.08.

ALPS Level Four Large Cap Growth Active ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were issued a $0.0307 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%.

ALPS Level Four Large Cap Growth Active ETF Company Profile

The Level Four Large Cap Growth Active ETF (LGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US large cap stocks. Holdings are managed based on quantitative analysis and fundamental research, selecting those companies perceived to have favorable growth potential within their market sector.

