AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI) Shares Gap Up to $4.34

AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.34, but opened at $4.55. AlTi Global shares last traded at $4.55, with a volume of 1,836 shares changing hands.

AlTi Global Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.78 and a 200 day moving average of $5.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33.

AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $50.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.50 million. AlTi Global had a positive return on equity of 7.45% and a negative net margin of 29.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AlTi Global, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AlTi Global

Institutional Trading of AlTi Global

In other AlTi Global news, CEO Michael Tiedemann acquired 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.66 per share, for a total transaction of $279,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,720,220.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other AlTi Global news, insider Spiros Maliagros sold 14,134 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total transaction of $71,235.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 485,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,445,644.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael Tiedemann purchased 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.66 per share, for a total transaction of $279,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 369,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,720,220.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders acquired 223,790 shares of company stock worth $1,051,551 and sold 26,263 shares worth $127,261. 22.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in AlTi Global by 213.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,593,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,308 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of AlTi Global by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AlTi Global by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 38,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the period. 3.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AlTi Global

AlTi Global, Inc provides wealth and asset management services individuals, families, foundations, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Strategic Alternatives. The company offers discretionary investment management, non-discretionary investment advisory, and investment management and advisory services.

