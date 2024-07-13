Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) Hits New 12-Month High at $27.94

Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $27.94 and last traded at $27.87, with a volume of 30031 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.94.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Amalgamated Financial from $31.50 to $32.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Amalgamated Financial in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.59 and a 200-day moving average of $24.76. The stock has a market cap of $868.90 million, a PE ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $107.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.77 million. Amalgamated Financial had a net margin of 23.22% and a return on equity of 16.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Amalgamated Financial Corp. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from Amalgamated Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. Amalgamated Financial’s payout ratio is 15.69%.

In other news, EVP Sam D. Brown sold 8,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $229,077.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,855.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amalgamated Financial news, CFO Jason Darby sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $108,080.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,470 shares in the company, valued at $1,525,819.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sam D. Brown sold 8,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $229,077.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,170,855.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,263 shares of company stock valued at $545,949. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 679.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in Amalgamated Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Amalgamated Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

