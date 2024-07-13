Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 24.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 173,744 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,992 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 2.0% of Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $31,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 3,291 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 54,861 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,896,000 after acquiring an additional 9,850 shares in the last quarter. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,947 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 27,189 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,904,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspan Partners LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $90,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,688,228. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,228,993 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $246,241,037.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 930,696,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,474,307,462.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $90,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,600 shares in the company, valued at $23,688,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,113,490 shares of company stock valued at $1,222,340,738. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $234.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.38.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $194.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.35 and a fifty-two week high of $201.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 54.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.17.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

