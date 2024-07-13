Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Shares Gap Up to $27.10

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $27.10, but opened at $28.87. Ameresco shares last traded at $29.40, with a volume of 45,873 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMRC. B. Riley raised shares of Ameresco to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Ameresco from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Ameresco from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Ameresco from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.31.

Get Ameresco alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMRC

Ameresco Trading Up 5.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.58.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. Ameresco had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 4.17%. The business had revenue of $298.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Ameresco’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Mark Chiplock sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 42.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridge City Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 79,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ameresco by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Otter Creek Advisors LLC raised its position in Ameresco by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC now owns 68,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in Ameresco by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 170,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.