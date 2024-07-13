Anritsu Co. (OTCMKTS:AITUY) Short Interest Down 92.1% in June

Anritsu Co. (OTCMKTS:AITUY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 92.1% from the June 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Anritsu Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS AITUY opened at $7.20 on Friday. Anritsu has a fifty-two week low of $6.53 and a fifty-two week high of $9.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.15.
Anritsu Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Anritsu
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
Receive News & Ratings for Anritsu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anritsu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.