Anritsu Co. (OTCMKTS:AITUY) Short Interest Down 92.1% in June

Anritsu Co. (OTCMKTS:AITUY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 92.1% from the June 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Anritsu Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AITUY opened at $7.20 on Friday. Anritsu has a fifty-two week low of $6.53 and a fifty-two week high of $9.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.15.

Anritsu Company Profile

Anritsu Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells electronic measurement instruments and systems for various communications applications in Japan and internationally. It operates through Test and Measurement, Products Quality Assurance, and Others segments. The company's test and measurement products include bit error rate tester and sampling oscilloscope; mobile/wireless communications measuring instruments, such as base station analyzers, Bluetooth and WLAN testers, cable and antenna analyzers, channel emulators/fading simulators, conformance test systems, handset one box testers, land mobile radio products, passive intermodulation analyzers, shield boxes/chambers, and signaling testers; optical measuring instruments comprising OTDRs, optical loss test set/light source/optical power meter products, optical spectrum analyzers, video inspection probes, and accessories; RF microwave measuring instruments, such as peripheral equipment, and power meters and sensors; signal generators; and signal/spectrum analyzers, vector network analyzers, and transport and ethernet testing products.

