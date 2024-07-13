Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS) Price Target Cut to $3.50 by Analysts at Barclays

Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $4.50 to $3.50 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Shares of HOUS stock opened at $3.97 on Friday. Anywhere Real Estate has a fifty-two week low of $3.01 and a fifty-two week high of $9.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Anywhere Real Estate had a negative return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. Anywhere Real Estate’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.96) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Anywhere Real Estate will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. grew its stake in Anywhere Real Estate by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. now owns 9,692,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,610,000 after purchasing an additional 330,288 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Anywhere Real Estate by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,852,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,025,000 after purchasing an additional 197,696 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Anywhere Real Estate by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,741,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,120,000 after purchasing an additional 51,597 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Anywhere Real Estate by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 780,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,328,000 after purchasing an additional 279,978 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Anywhere Real Estate by 51.7% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 482,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 164,493 shares during the period. 97.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services. The Anywhere Brands segment franchises the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names.

