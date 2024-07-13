Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS) Price Target Cut to $3.50 by Analysts at Barclays

Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $4.50 to $3.50 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock.
Shares of HOUS stock opened at $3.97 on Friday. Anywhere Real Estate has a fifty-two week low of $3.01 and a fifty-two week high of $9.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.
Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Anywhere Real Estate had a negative return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. Anywhere Real Estate’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.96) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Anywhere Real Estate will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.
Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services. The Anywhere Brands segment franchises the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names.
