APA (NASDAQ:APA) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on APA. Barclays dropped their price target on APA from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of APA from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of APA from an outperform rating to an inline rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of APA from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on APA from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.95.

Get APA alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on APA

APA Price Performance

Shares of APA stock opened at $29.97 on Friday. APA has a fifty-two week low of $27.17 and a fifty-two week high of $46.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.35, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.35.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). APA had a return on equity of 45.32% and a net margin of 34.04%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that APA will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. APA’s payout ratio is presently 11.19%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of APA by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of APA by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of APA by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of APA by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About APA

(Get Free Report)

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.