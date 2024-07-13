AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Given “Overweight” Rating at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler restated their overweight rating on shares of AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $295.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on APPF. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of AppFolio from $264.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on AppFolio from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $241.00 price objective on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $248.71.

APPF stock opened at $264.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $239.83 and its 200-day moving average is $224.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 127.71 and a beta of 0.80. AppFolio has a 1 year low of $164.29 and a 1 year high of $265.71.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $187.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.66 million. AppFolio had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 11.38%. On average, analysts anticipate that AppFolio will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.82, for a total value of $221,470.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,795,022. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.82, for a total value of $221,470.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,795,022. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Matthew S. Mazza sold 2,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.46, for a total transaction of $531,599.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,896,412.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,982 shares of company stock valued at $29,429,129 in the last 90 days. 9.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AppFolio by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,001,727 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $365,575,000 after buying an additional 46,827 shares during the period. Channel Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in AppFolio during the fourth quarter valued at about $648,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in AppFolio by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,691 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new position in AppFolio during the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of AppFolio by 103.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 34,881 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,043,000 after purchasing an additional 17,706 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.34% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

