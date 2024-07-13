Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Major Shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp Buys 100,000 Shares

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.91 per share, with a total value of $3,291,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,600,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,223,310.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 12th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp purchased 25,121 shares of Appian stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.35 per share, with a total value of $837,785.35.

On Monday, July 8th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp purchased 60,722 shares of Appian stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.34 per share, with a total value of $1,903,027.48.

On Friday, July 5th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp purchased 475,000 shares of Appian stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.94 per share, with a total value of $14,696,500.00.

Appian Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:APPN opened at $33.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -22.88 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Appian Co. has a one year low of $26.28 and a one year high of $52.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Appian

Appian ( NASDAQ:APPN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $149.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.78 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 19.20% and a negative return on equity of 204.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Appian Co. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Appian by 3.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,556,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,824,000 after buying an additional 147,785 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Appian in the first quarter worth $1,708,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Appian by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,859,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,043,000 after purchasing an additional 236,230 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new position in Appian in the fourth quarter worth $2,190,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Appian in the fourth quarter worth $308,000. 52.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Appian from $50.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Appian in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Appian from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Appian from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.43.

About Appian

Appian Corporation, a software company that provides low-code design platform in the United States, Mexico, Portugal, and internationally. The company's platform offers artificial intelligence, process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize mission-critical business processes.

