Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Major Shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp Purchases 25,121 Shares

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp acquired 25,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.35 per share, for a total transaction of $837,785.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,045,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,972,327.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 10th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp bought 100,000 shares of Appian stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.91 per share, for a total transaction of $3,291,000.00.

On Monday, July 8th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp bought 60,722 shares of Appian stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,903,027.48.

On Friday, July 5th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp acquired 475,000 shares of Appian stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.94 per share, with a total value of $14,696,500.00.

Appian Stock Performance

Shares of Appian stock opened at $33.64 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.37 and a 200 day moving average of $33.75. Appian Co. has a 12 month low of $26.28 and a 12 month high of $52.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.88 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Appian ( NASDAQ:APPN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.09). Appian had a negative net margin of 19.20% and a negative return on equity of 204.82%. The firm had revenue of $149.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Appian Co. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on APPN. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Appian from $50.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on Appian from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Appian from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Appian in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Appian

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Appian in the 3rd quarter valued at about $560,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Appian by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,556,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,824,000 after buying an additional 147,785 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Appian in the 4th quarter valued at about $308,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Appian by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 32,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 3,764 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Appian by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. 52.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Appian

Appian Corporation, a software company that provides low-code design platform in the United States, Mexico, Portugal, and internationally. The company's platform offers artificial intelligence, process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize mission-critical business processes.

