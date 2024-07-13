AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP) Shares Sold by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP cut its holdings in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 84.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,658 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $891,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APP. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AppLovin in the first quarter valued at $497,488,000. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in AppLovin in the fourth quarter valued at $165,057,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 8.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,099,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411,453 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,973,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,298,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,605,000 after acquiring an additional 686,258 shares in the last quarter. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total value of $1,458,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 366,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,557,025.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total value of $1,458,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 366,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,557,025.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 147,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total transaction of $12,177,603.36. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,264,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,037,930.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,857,726 shares of company stock valued at $1,489,251,374 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ APP opened at $84.86 on Friday. AppLovin Co. has a 12-month low of $27.32 and a 12-month high of $91.91. The company has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a PE ratio of 50.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.00.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.70 million. AppLovin had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 51.55%. The company’s revenue was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AppLovin Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on APP. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AppLovin in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.72.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Featured Stories

