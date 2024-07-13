AptarGroup, Inc. (ATR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 on August 15th

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 11th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. This is a positive change from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

AptarGroup has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 30 years. AptarGroup has a payout ratio of 28.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect AptarGroup to earn $5.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.7%.

AptarGroup stock opened at $144.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. AptarGroup has a twelve month low of $116.56 and a twelve month high of $151.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.67.

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.13. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $915.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.40 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that AptarGroup will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Hedi Tlili sold 4,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $672,347.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,799.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AptarGroup news, insider Marc Prieur sold 3,200 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.92, for a total value of $476,544.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,474,454.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Hedi Tlili sold 4,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $672,347.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,799.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,659 shares of company stock worth $1,269,976. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ATR. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, William Blair raised AptarGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th.

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

