Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) PT Lowered to $83.00 at Robert W. Baird

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $90.00 to $83.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

APTV has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com cut Aptiv from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Aptiv from $118.00 to $101.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Aptiv from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Aptiv in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on Aptiv from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aptiv presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $98.00.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Aptiv

Aptiv Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $72.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.51. Aptiv has a fifty-two week low of $65.13 and a fifty-two week high of $113.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.11. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Aptiv will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aptiv

In other Aptiv news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total value of $30,330.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,699.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aptiv

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APTV. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the first quarter worth about $343,760,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the first quarter worth about $335,426,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth about $302,902,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,520,838 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $854,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,569 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 4.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,372,005 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,092,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,774 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.