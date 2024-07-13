ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) PT Raised to C$34.00

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Free Report) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ARX. TD Securities lifted their target price on ARC Resources from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on ARC Resources from C$29.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Cormark lifted their target price on ARC Resources from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut ARC Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on ARC Resources from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ARC Resources presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$30.21.

Shares of ARX opened at C$23.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$24.93 and its 200 day moving average price is C$23.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.32. ARC Resources has a 1-year low of C$18.02 and a 1-year high of C$26.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.15.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.48 by C($0.17). The company had revenue of C$1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.08 billion. ARC Resources had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 22.74%. Analysts expect that ARC Resources will post 1.9710258 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.17%.

In related news, Senior Officer Armin Jahangiri sold 24,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.47, for a total value of C$619,913.97. In related news, Senior Officer Armin Jahangiri sold 24,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.47, for a total value of C$619,913.97. Also, Director Hugh Hegeler Connett bought 1,500 shares of ARC Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$18.88 per share, with a total value of C$28,315.95. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,705 shares of company stock worth $3,029,226. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the acquiring and developing crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney basin located in Alberta and northeast British Columbia. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

