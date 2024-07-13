ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) Major Shareholder Henderson Group Plc Janus Acquires 55,463 Shares of Stock

ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Henderson Group Plc Janus purchased 55,463 shares of ARCA biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.46 per share, with a total value of $191,901.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,796,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,216,841.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Monday, July 8th, Henderson Group Plc Janus acquired 47,492 shares of ARCA biopharma stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.46 per share, with a total value of $164,322.32.

On Friday, July 5th, Henderson Group Plc Janus acquired 28,326 shares of ARCA biopharma stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.43 per share, with a total value of $97,158.18.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Henderson Group Plc Janus acquired 166,042 shares of ARCA biopharma stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.55 per share, with a total value of $589,449.10.

ABIO opened at $3.35 on Friday. ARCA biopharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.56 and a 12-month high of $4.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.43 and a 200-day moving average of $2.54.

ARCA biopharma ( NASDAQ:ABIO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on ARCA biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ARCA biopharma stock. Cable Car Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,000,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,801,000. ARCA biopharma comprises about 7.6% of Cable Car Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Cable Car Capital LLC owned approximately 27.59% of ARCA biopharma as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.44% of the company’s stock.

ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with heart failure.

