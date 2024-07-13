ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) Major Shareholder Henderson Group Plc Janus Purchases 28,326 Shares

ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Henderson Group Plc Janus acquired 28,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.43 per share, for a total transaction of $97,158.18. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,676,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,751,777.29. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Henderson Group Plc Janus also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 10th, Henderson Group Plc Janus acquired 55,463 shares of ARCA biopharma stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.46 per share, for a total transaction of $191,901.98.

On Monday, July 8th, Henderson Group Plc Janus purchased 47,492 shares of ARCA biopharma stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.46 per share, for a total transaction of $164,322.32.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Henderson Group Plc Janus purchased 166,042 shares of ARCA biopharma stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.55 per share, for a total transaction of $589,449.10.

Shares of ABIO stock opened at $3.35 on Friday. ARCA biopharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.56 and a 12 month high of $4.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.54.

ARCA biopharma ( NASDAQ:ABIO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on ARCA biopharma in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ARCA biopharma stock. abrdn plc acquired a new position in ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 32,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 56.44% of the company’s stock.

About ARCA biopharma

ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with heart failure.

