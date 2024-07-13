Arcosa, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:ACA)

Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACAGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.

Arcosa has a payout ratio of 4.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Arcosa to earn $4.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.6%.

Arcosa Trading Up 1.7 %

ACA stock opened at $86.76 on Friday. Arcosa has a one year low of $61.98 and a one year high of $89.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACAGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.21. Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $598.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Arcosa will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Kerry S. Cole sold 10,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total value of $973,858.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,643,530.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Arcosa from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Arcosa Company Profile

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products.

