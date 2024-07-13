Arcosa, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:ACA)

Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.

Arcosa has a payout ratio of 4.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Arcosa to earn $4.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.6%.

Arcosa Trading Up 1.7 %

ACA stock opened at $86.76 on Friday. Arcosa has a one year low of $61.98 and a one year high of $89.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Arcosa ( NYSE:ACA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.21. Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $598.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Arcosa will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Kerry S. Cole sold 10,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total value of $973,858.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,643,530.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Arcosa from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Arcosa Company Profile

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products.

