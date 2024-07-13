argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Price Target Raised to $533.00 at Evercore ISI

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) had its target price raised by Evercore ISI from $478.00 to $533.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ARGX. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on argenx from $478.00 to $542.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a $607.00 target price (up from $535.00) on shares of argenx in a report on Monday, June 24th. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of argenx in a report on Monday, June 17th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $519.00 price objective on shares of argenx in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of argenx from $522.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, argenx has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $530.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $466.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $396.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $389.06. argenx has a fifty-two week low of $327.73 and a fifty-two week high of $550.76. The company has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.41 and a beta of 0.64.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.33). argenx had a negative return on equity of 14.14% and a negative net margin of 22.58%. The firm had revenue of $412.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.52) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that argenx will post -2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARGX. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of argenx by 420.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of argenx during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of argenx during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of argenx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in argenx by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren's syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

