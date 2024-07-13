Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Given New C$47.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Free Report) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

ATZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Aritzia from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities upped their target price on Aritzia from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday. UBS Group upped their target price on Aritzia from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James cut their price objective on Aritzia from C$46.00 to C$43.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Aritzia from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aritzia has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$47.88.

Aritzia Stock Performance

TSE:ATZ opened at C$47.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.80, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.40. Aritzia has a 52-week low of C$20.67 and a 52-week high of C$47.88. The firm has a market cap of C$4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.07, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$36.63 and its 200 day moving average is C$35.24.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$681.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$681.70 million. Aritzia had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 3.38%. Research analysts predict that Aritzia will post 1.7411386 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aritzia news, Senior Officer David John Maciver sold 173,254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.64, for a total value of C$6,348,026.56. In other Aritzia news, Senior Officer David John Maciver sold 173,254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.64, for a total value of C$6,348,026.56. Also, Senior Officer Karen Kwan sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.00, for a total value of C$34,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 185,254 shares of company stock worth $6,750,057. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Aritzia

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparel and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers t-shirts and tops, sweaters, shirts and blouses, bodysuits, sweatshirts, blazers, jacket and coats, and dresses; pants, denim, leggings and bike shorts, sweatpants, skirts, shorts, sweatshorts, and jumpsuits and rompers; accessories, such as socks, hats, bags, scarves, belts, and intimates; swimwear; and shoes.

