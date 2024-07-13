Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Price Target Increased to C$50.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Free Report) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from C$42.00 to C$50.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ATZ. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$46.00 to C$43.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$47.88.

Aritzia stock opened at C$47.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$36.63 and a 200 day moving average price of C$35.24. Aritzia has a 52 week low of C$20.67 and a 52 week high of C$47.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.80, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.84.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C($0.08). Aritzia had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of C$681.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$681.70 million. Research analysts forecast that Aritzia will post 1.7411386 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer David John Maciver sold 173,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.64, for a total value of C$6,348,026.56. In related news, Senior Officer David John Maciver sold 173,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.64, for a total value of C$6,348,026.56. Also, Senior Officer Karen Kwan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.00, for a total transaction of C$99,000.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 185,254 shares of company stock worth $6,750,057. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparel and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers t-shirts and tops, sweaters, shirts and blouses, bodysuits, sweatshirts, blazers, jacket and coats, and dresses; pants, denim, leggings and bike shorts, sweatpants, skirts, shorts, sweatshorts, and jumpsuits and rompers; accessories, such as socks, hats, bags, scarves, belts, and intimates; swimwear; and shoes.

