Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Price Target Increased to C$50.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Free Report) had its target price lifted by TD Securities from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Aritzia from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James reduced their price target on Aritzia from C$46.00 to C$43.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Aritzia from C$34.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Aritzia from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$47.88.

Aritzia Stock Performance

Shares of ATZ stock opened at C$47.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.80, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.40. Aritzia has a fifty-two week low of C$20.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$47.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$36.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$35.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.07, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.84.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C($0.08). Aritzia had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of C$681.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$681.70 million. Analysts expect that Aritzia will post 1.7411386 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Aritzia

In other news, Senior Officer Karen Kwan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.00, for a total value of C$99,000.00. In related news, Senior Officer David John Maciver sold 173,254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.64, for a total transaction of C$6,348,026.56. Also, Senior Officer Karen Kwan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.00, for a total value of C$99,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 185,254 shares of company stock valued at $6,750,057. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Aritzia Company Profile

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparel and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers t-shirts and tops, sweaters, shirts and blouses, bodysuits, sweatshirts, blazers, jacket and coats, and dresses; pants, denim, leggings and bike shorts, sweatpants, skirts, shorts, sweatshorts, and jumpsuits and rompers; accessories, such as socks, hats, bags, scarves, belts, and intimates; swimwear; and shoes.

Featured Stories

