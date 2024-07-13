Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Price Target Increased to C$54.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Free Report) had its price objective upped by UBS Group from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ATZ. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Aritzia from C$34.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. TD Securities upped their price objective on Aritzia from C$43.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised Aritzia from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$41.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. CIBC increased their price target on Aritzia from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Aritzia from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aritzia currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$47.88.

Shares of ATZ opened at C$47.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.84. Aritzia has a 1 year low of C$20.67 and a 1 year high of C$47.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$36.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$35.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.80, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$681.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$681.70 million. Aritzia had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 3.38%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aritzia will post 1.7411386 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Aritzia

In other Aritzia news, Senior Officer Karen Kwan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.00, for a total value of C$170,000.00. In other Aritzia news, Senior Officer David John Maciver sold 173,254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.64, for a total value of C$6,348,026.56. Also, Senior Officer Karen Kwan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.00, for a total value of C$170,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 185,254 shares of company stock worth $6,750,057. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Aritzia Company Profile

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparel and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers t-shirts and tops, sweaters, shirts and blouses, bodysuits, sweatshirts, blazers, jacket and coats, and dresses; pants, denim, leggings and bike shorts, sweatpants, skirts, shorts, sweatshorts, and jumpsuits and rompers; accessories, such as socks, hats, bags, scarves, belts, and intimates; swimwear; and shoes.

