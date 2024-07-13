ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) Position Increased by Manchester Capital Management LLC

Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Free Report) by 49.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 621 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $309,080,000. Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 131.7% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 280,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,271,000 after buying an additional 159,300 shares in the last quarter. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC bought a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,626,000. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $10,876,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 383.4% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 57,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,779,000 after buying an additional 45,500 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA ARKW opened at $80.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.77 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.78. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.92 and a fifty-two week high of $85.00.

The ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund with a broad mandate to invest in companies its managers have identified as benefiting from an infrastructure shift away from hardware and software toward cloud and mobile.

