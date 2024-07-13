Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a growth of 522.2% from the June 15th total of 900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 12,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of ARMP stock opened at $3.15 on Friday. Armata Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.07 and a fifty-two week high of $5.26.

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $0.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 million. Equities research analysts predict that Armata Pharmaceuticals will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Armata Pharmaceuticals stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP – Free Report) by 80.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,777 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,647 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Armata Pharmaceuticals worth $137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections worldwide. It develops its products using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. The company's product candidates include AP-SA02 for the treatment of Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia; AP-PA02 for Pseudomonas aeruginosa; and AP-PA03 for the treatment of pneumonia.

