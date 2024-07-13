Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Holdings Lowered by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP lowered its stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 53.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,867 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,139 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $2,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Arrow Electronics by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Arrow Electronics by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Insider Transactions at Arrow Electronics

In other news, Director Gail Hamilton sold 2,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.59, for a total value of $396,046.33. Following the sale, the director now owns 102 shares in the company, valued at $13,524.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 1,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.66, for a total value of $200,123.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gail Hamilton sold 2,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.59, for a total transaction of $396,046.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,524.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,976 shares of company stock worth $788,183. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of ARW stock opened at $123.09 on Friday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.51 and a 12 month high of $146.66. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $127.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.36.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.08 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 14.61%. Arrow Electronics’s revenue was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.60 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Arrow Electronics

About Arrow Electronics

(Free Report)

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.