Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Price Target Cut to $14.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ASAN. Citigroup cut their price objective on Asana from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Asana from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Asana from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Asana in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Asana from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.17.

Get Asana alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ASAN

Asana Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ASAN opened at $13.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.98. Asana has a 1-year low of $11.29 and a 1-year high of $24.81. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -11.61 and a beta of 1.16.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. Asana had a negative return on equity of 77.48% and a negative net margin of 38.55%. The firm had revenue of $172.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.53 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Asana will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 753,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,308,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Asana news, COO Anne Raimondi sold 26,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $304,166.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 790,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,047,827.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 753,888 shares in the company, valued at $11,308,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,443 shares of company stock valued at $1,101,976 over the last three months. Insiders own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in Asana by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Asana in the 4th quarter worth about $147,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Asana in the 1st quarter worth about $164,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Asana in the 1st quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Asana in the 4th quarter worth about $197,000. 26.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Asana Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.