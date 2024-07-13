ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Shares Gap Up to $12.20

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.20, but opened at $12.85. ASE Technology shares last traded at $12.73, with a volume of 1,465,364 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered ASE Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th.

ASE Technology Stock Down 4.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $26.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.40.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). ASE Technology had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

ASE Technology Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.3209 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.2%. ASE Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ASE Technology

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASX. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ASE Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASE Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Capital Management Associates Inc acquired a new stake in ASE Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. BetterWealth LLC acquired a new stake in ASE Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in ASE Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

About ASE Technology

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; commercial complex, after-sales, and support services; manages parking lot services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

