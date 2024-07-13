Ashtead Group plc (ASHTY) to Issue Dividend of $3.52 on September 25th

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 11th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of 3.52 per share on Wednesday, September 25th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This is an increase from Ashtead Group’s previous dividend of $0.58.

Ashtead Group Stock Performance

ASHTY opened at $272.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $29.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $285.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $279.29. Ashtead Group has a 1 year low of $221.86 and a 1 year high of $316.06.

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 18th. The company reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Ashtead Group had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 25.53%. Equities analysts expect that Ashtead Group will post 15.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ashtead Group

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

